26,600 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,716,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,819,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,640,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,003 shares of company stock worth $39,414,315 over the last three months.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 12,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

