293,443 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 293,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CNCE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,798. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

