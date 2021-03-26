29,446 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 72,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,167. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.