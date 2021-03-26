2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of 2U worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

