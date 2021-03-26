$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

