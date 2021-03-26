30,000 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,942. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

