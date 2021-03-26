30,864 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.01. The stock had a trading volume of 567,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

