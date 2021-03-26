33,569 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 15,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 717,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 442,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $65.06. 399,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,931,113. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

