3,518,504 Shares in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,518,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,209,000. Porch Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 4.32% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,176,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,562,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.58. 25,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,901. Porch Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

