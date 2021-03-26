3,652 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,894,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,173.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

