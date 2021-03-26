$37.99 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $37.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $36.67 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $148.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

