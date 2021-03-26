39,226 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Bought by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. ALX Oncology comprises 1.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.11% of ALX Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of ALXO traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,062. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

