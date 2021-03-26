42,059 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.