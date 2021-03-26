$436.61 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $436.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $442.22 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.78 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.34 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

