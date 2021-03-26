$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.