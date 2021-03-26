$502.07 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $502.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.31 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $486.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,005. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

