59 North Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 878,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,530,000. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 10.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 1.03% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,939. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

