59 North Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. The Chefs’ Warehouse comprises about 1.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of The Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. 4,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

