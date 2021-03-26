59 North Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,772,000. Liberty Broadband comprises 9.2% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.14. 16,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.38 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

