59 North Capital Management LP Makes New $27.25 Million Investment in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,254,000. Viad makes up approximately 10.2% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.69% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viad by 29.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viad in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Viad by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,169. Viad Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.