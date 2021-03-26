59 North Capital Management LP Makes New $29.88 Million Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 655,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,879,000. AerCap comprises 11.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AER stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,839. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.35 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.