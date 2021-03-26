59 North Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 434,891 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 434,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,000. EchoStar accounts for about 3.4% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 439,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 801,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 670.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. 28,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

