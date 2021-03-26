59 North Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 688,681 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 688,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,054,000. FOX makes up 7.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of FOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 931,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,645. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.