59 North Capital Management LP Takes $25.95 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,949,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up 9.7% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,542. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.