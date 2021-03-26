59 North Capital Management LP Takes $34.64 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,667,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,644,000. NortonLifeLock makes up about 12.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 74,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

