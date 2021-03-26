59 North Capital Management LP Takes $6.15 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 2.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,530,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.15. 706,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,599,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.