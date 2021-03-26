60,675 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.