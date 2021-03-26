$723.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce sales of $723.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $701.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

