7,363 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDFC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.59. 1,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.71. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

