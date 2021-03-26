741,335 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 741,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,371,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $57.52. 53,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

