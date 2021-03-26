750,000 Shares in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTACU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,850,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,250,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,725,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000.

OTCMKTS:MTACU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 53,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,482. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

