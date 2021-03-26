761,699 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 761,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

WDC stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 147,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,965. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

