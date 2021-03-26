76,300 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BioAtla as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,381,000.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

