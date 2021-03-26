87,935 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 78.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after buying an additional 2,156,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

