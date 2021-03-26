88mph Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One 88mph token can currently be bought for about $141.28 or 0.00261560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $49.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00060606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00214438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.90 or 0.00812543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00076745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026839 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 378,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,366 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

