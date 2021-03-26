8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0059

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $1.10 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000973 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

