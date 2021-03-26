8X8 PROTOCOL One Day Volume Tops $777,511.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 25% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $777,511.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000962 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001755 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

