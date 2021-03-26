96,021 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock remained flat at $$18.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 298,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

