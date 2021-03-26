9,779 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,779 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

