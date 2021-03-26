AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of AAON worth $38,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

