Aavegotchi Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $61.59 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00652577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 48,158,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,598,698 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars.

