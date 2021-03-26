ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 98,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,603 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $31.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8743 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABB by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 45.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

