Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

