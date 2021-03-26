Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) versus Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Head to Head Comparison

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% Dover Motorsports 20.73% 15.06% 11.74%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.67%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.38 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -120.11 Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.65 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

