AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One AceD token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $871,568.82 and $114,211.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceD has traded up 272.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

