Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 198,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 219,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$76.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

