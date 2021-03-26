Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 89.2% in March

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
About Acorn Energy
