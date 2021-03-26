Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 89.2% in March

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

