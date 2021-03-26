Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACRDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 19,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,505. Acreage has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

