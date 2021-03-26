ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 985.0% in March

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 985.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Friday, December 4th.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

