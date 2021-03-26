Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,441 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Activision Blizzard worth $562,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 94.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

